TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) told a radio show broadcast Friday (August 16) he saw himself as a lion, Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) as a tiger, and former Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) as a fox, explaining while he was closer to Gou.

The three potential presidential contenders were scheduled to meet at a Buddhist event in Taoyuan City Sunday (August 18) to discuss possible formulas for cooperation, though doubt still hangs over whether the meeting will actually take place.

Ko founded a new party, the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), earlier this month, but has still not decided whether to run for president in the January 2020 elections. Gou lost the Kuomintang (KMT) presidential primaries and reportedly wants to run as an independent with Ko as his running mate, while Wang says he is a candidate, though he did not take part in the KMT primaries.

On the radio show, Ko said it was natural for him to be closer to Gou as he was a lion and the tycoon a tiger. Prodded about a description for Wang, Ko named the fox.

After the interview was broadcast, the mayor avoided repeating the term, describing the former legislative speaker as a “living dictionary of contemporary history.”

Ko emphasized that if either he or Gou ran for president, the other would stay out of the race, but he would know by September 17, the official deadline for registration, which one of them would run, the Liberty Times reported.

He reportedly turned down an invitation from Gou to serve as the tycoon’s vice-presidential candidate. According to media reports, the Foxconn founder is worried that if Ko does not appear on his ticket, the mayor’s followers, often younger people who dislike the KMT, might not cast their ballot for him in the presidential election.

KMT leaders meanwhile were reportedly trying to set up a meeting with Gou, possibly hoping to persuade him to stay out of the race.