Taipei (CNA) The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Friday morning issued torrential rain warnings for mountainous areas in Chiayi County and Kaohsiung City in southern Taiwan, forecasting accumulated rainfall of 350mm in 24 hours.



The bureau also issued extremely heavy rain warnings for low-lying locations in the two areas, Tainan City, Pingtung County and mountainous areas of central Taiwan.



Meanwhile, heavy rain warnings have been issued for Miaoli, low-lying areas in central Taiwan and mountainous areas of Taitung, eastern Taiwan.



According to the CWB, heavy rain means accumulated rainfall of more than 80mm in 24 hours or more than 40mm of rainfall in one hour, while extremely heavy rain refers to more than 200mm in 24 hours or accumulated rainfall or more than 100mm in three hours.



The bureau also cautioned against strong winds, lightning strikes, as well as flooding, falling rocks and mudslides in affected areas following days of rainfall.



As of 10 a.m. Friday, mountainous areas in Kaohsiung's Taoyuan District topped the country with 302mm of rain since midnight Thursday.



In addition, 134 flood warnings have been issued across Taiwan, Kaohsiung and Chiayi seeing the highest number with 69 and 50, respectively, according to the Water Resources Agency (WRA).