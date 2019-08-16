TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – While torrential rain was causing landslides and floods in southwestern Taiwan, a fire was raging on Green Island in the southeast, destroying 28 hectares of forest land.

Black Hawk helicopters had to intervene before the fire was doused successfully late on Thursday (August 15), almost half a day after it had started, the Central News Agency reported.

Local officials said the only fire truck they disposed of would not have been able to control the blaze, especially since it erupted in a mountainous area difficult to access from the roads.

Inspectors were planning to enter the area Friday (August 16) to look for a cause for the fire. Early theories mentioned a cigarette left behind by a careless hiker or burning paper from a religious festival carried into the area by the southerly wind, according to CNA.

The whole island only disposes of two fire trucks, and the larger of the two broke down Friday, so it was left to the smaller one to help with the fight against the fire, local officials said.

Taitung Airport and Hualien each sent over a Black Hawk helicopter, who went back and forth eight times to pick up a total of 18 tons of water before the blaze was extinguished late at night.

The damage to wildlife in the area still had to be ascertained, but officials said larger animals would have had the time to flee before the fire reached them.