Taiwan movie selected for Toronto International Film Festival

‘A Sun’ will premiere at the Canadian film festival before appearing on cinema screens in Taiwan from October

By Teng Pei-ju, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/16 14:10
A still from “A Sun” (Applause Entertainment Limited/ CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Award-winning Taiwanese director Chung Mong-hong’s (鍾孟宏) new feature film has been selected for the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

TIFF announced on Tuesday (Aug. 13) the lineup for its 2019 Contemporary World Cinema (CWC) program. A total of 48 titles that explore families, female-driven narratives, and the consequences of social and political crises around the world were selected for the competition, including Chung’s “A Sun.”

“Contemporary world cinema is the heartbeat of the festival,” said TIFF Artistic Director Cameron Bailey, in a statement. “This is where audiences feel the pulse of what’s happening now all around the world in screen storytelling.”

“A Sun” depicts the collapse of an ordinary household after the youngest son is sent to a juvenile detention center for some wrongdoings. The sun is warm but it can also be too hot, so in the end everyone tries to hide in the shadows, said Chung, explaining the film title via a statement.

The film’s distributor, Applause Entertainment Limited, said, “A Sun” inherits the style of dark humor that is often reflected in Chung’s work, while comprising the elements of tender feelings that will drive the audience to tears. “A Sun” is Chung’s fifth feature film and the third one selected by TIFF.

Born in 1965, Chung’s first feature film, “Parking,” was selected in the Un Certain Regard program at the Cannes Film Festival, in 2008. He won Best Director of the Golden Horse Film Awards in 2010 for the film, “The Fourth Portrait.”

“A Sun” will premiere at TIFF, which takes place from Sept. 5-15, and is released in Taiwan on Oct. 25.
