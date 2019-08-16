  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan’s indigenous designs feature at major France expo

Taiwan Crafts and Design pavilion will present household décor and furniture items at Maison & Objet Paris

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/16 11:51
Taiwan brands will showcase their wares at Maison & Objet Paris. (NTCRDI photo)

Taiwan brands will showcase their wares at Maison & Objet Paris. (NTCRDI photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The Ministry of Culture will lead eight Taiwan craft design brands to take part in the Maison & Objet Paris exhibition, from Sept. 6-10.

The National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute (NTCRDI) said in a press release the eight design brands will feature indigenous art. The exhibited objects will include furniture and household décor items that tell stories about Taiwan.

NTCRDI said Maison & Objet Paris is a renowned design industry exhibition that takes place twice a year. In September, Taiwan Crafts and Design, the Taiwan pavilion, will be in the Signature area of the Unique and Eclectic section of the 5A building.

Please visit the website for more information.
design
industry
France

RELATED ARTICLES

Transportation minister threatens to end Taiwan airport design contract
Transportation minister threatens to end Taiwan airport design contract
2019/08/15 16:33
Taiwan’s designer products shine at NY NOW
Taiwan’s designer products shine at NY NOW
2019/08/12 11:40
Record number of entrants for Taipei International Design Award
Record number of entrants for Taipei International Design Award
2019/08/07 08:59
Ministry of Labor sets up AI training center in Southern Taiwan
Ministry of Labor sets up AI training center in Southern Taiwan
2019/08/06 17:40
With Seoul's new export restrictions, Japan looks to Taiwan for semiconductor supply
With Seoul's new export restrictions, Japan looks to Taiwan for semiconductor supply
2019/08/05 11:39