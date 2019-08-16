TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The Ministry of Culture will lead eight Taiwan craft design brands to take part in the Maison & Objet Paris exhibition, from Sept. 6-10.

The National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute (NTCRDI) said in a press release the eight design brands will feature indigenous art. The exhibited objects will include furniture and household décor items that tell stories about Taiwan.

NTCRDI said Maison & Objet Paris is a renowned design industry exhibition that takes place twice a year. In September, Taiwan Crafts and Design, the Taiwan pavilion, will be in the Signature area of the Unique and Eclectic section of the 5A building.

