TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Events will be held in five cities in across Taiwan on Saturday (Aug. 17) to support the anti-extradition bill protests in Hong Kong.

Total Recall, Taiwan Citizen Stemcell, the Hong Kong Outlander, and the Kaohsiung Hong Kong Student Fugitive Offenders Ordinance Concern Group (高雄香港學生逃犯條例關注組) are organizing rallies on Saturday in Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, and Kaohsiung to support the Hong Kong protesters in their fight to for freedom and democracy.

Organizers say that they are holding the rallies to enable for citizens and friends to express their support for Hong Kong from a human rights perspective and to reflect more on how Taiwan can counter China's ambition to annex it. The groups are also marching to strengthen Taiwan's resistance against China and to prevent it from becoming another Hong Kong.

The following are the five cities, venues, and times of the rallies scheduled on Saturday:

Taipei

Activity: flash mob

Time: 2 p.m. to 2:10 p.m.

Address: LOVE art installation near Taipei 101 on Xinyi Road

New Taipei

Activity: Street screening

Address: Banqiao Station

Taoyuan

Activity: Creation of Lennon Wall

Time 6 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.

Address: G10 Go Container Market (No. 272, Daxing West Road, Taoyuan City)

Taichung

Activity: Picnic with Taiwan friends

Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: Citizen Square

Kaohsiung

Activity: Rally

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: First floor lobby of Kaohsiung Main Station