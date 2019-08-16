TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The Taiwan horror film “Deep Evil” (緝魔) has been selected for the Full Moon – Horror & Fantasy Film Festival in Romania, and the Macabro Film Festival in Mexico.

“Deep Evil” is produced by Transmit Media Entertainment and Sky Film. The cast includes Kaiser Chuang (莊凱勛), who was nominated for the 49th edition of the Golden Horse’s Best Actor award and plays a gloomy criminal, while lead actress Shau Yu-wei (邵雨薇) plays a forensic doctor.

Sky Film, the promotion company, said in a press release the premiere took place Thursday (Aug. 15) in Taipei. Jacky Wu (吳宗憲), the renowned host and entertainer, showed his support by attending the event, despite not having been to a movie theater for a decade.

Shau Yu-wei said there was a steamy sex scene between Chuang and herself. However, she said the intention was to express emotion rather than being erotic for the sake of it.

Actor Fu Meng-Bo (傅孟柏), who won Best Actor of the Golden Bell Award in 2017, plays a plastic surgeon with a mental condition. Fu said he bought pig skin to practice plastic surgery at home and get into character for the role.

“Deep Evil” is officially released Friday (Aug. 16) in Taiwan, and will screen at the Full Moon – Horror & Fantasy Film Festival in Romania, and the Macabro Film Festival in Mexico. Please visit the Facebook page for more information.