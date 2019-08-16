  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts SW Taiwan

Magnitude 4.6 temblor rattles Taiwan's Chiayi County

  468
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/16 09:23
CWB map of today's quake.

CWB map of today's quake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattled southwest Taiwan's Chiayi County this morning at 5:41 a.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 44.3 kilometers east-northeast of Chiayi County Hall at a shallow depth of 18.1 kilometers, based on CWB data.

The quake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of the tremor, registered a 4 in Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, and Changhua County, while an intensity level of 3 was recorded in Nantou County and Taichung City. An intensity level of 2 was felt in Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, Hualien County, and Penghu County and an intensity level of 1 was reported in Taitung County, Miaoli County, Hsinchu County, and Yilan County.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor

RELATED ARTICLES

Eastern Taiwan hit by three earthquakes
Eastern Taiwan hit by three earthquakes
2019/08/11 10:02
6.0 quake causes blackouts, rock slides, rail cancelations, 1 death in Taiwan
6.0 quake causes blackouts, rock slides, rail cancelations, 1 death in Taiwan
2019/08/08 14:24
Video shows 2nd-largest movement of Taipei 101 damper in history during 6.0 quake
Video shows 2nd-largest movement of Taipei 101 damper in history during 6.0 quake
2019/08/08 12:11
New Taipei elderly woman crushed by cabinet during 6.0 quake
New Taipei elderly woman crushed by cabinet during 6.0 quake
2019/08/08 11:11
4.6 earthquake rattles NE Taiwan
4.6 earthquake rattles NE Taiwan
2019/08/08 09:15