Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts SW Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattled southwest Taiwan's Chiayi County this morning at 5:41 a.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 44.3 kilometers east-northeast of Chiayi County Hall at a shallow depth of 18.1 kilometers, based on CWB data.

The quake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of the tremor, registered a 4 in Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, and Changhua County, while an intensity level of 3 was recorded in Nantou County and Taichung City. An intensity level of 2 was felt in Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, Hualien County, and Penghu County and an intensity level of 1 was reported in Taitung County, Miaoli County, Hsinchu County, and Yilan County.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.