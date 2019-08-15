TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A media report has speculated that Beijing might consider changing Hong Kong’s status to a municipality under China's central government to settle the unrest in Hong Kong by putting the "one country, two systems” model to rest.

Citing “authoritative sources,” CM Media (信傳媒) reported that if Beijing announces that Hong Kong will become a directly-administered municipality, it will immediately follow up with replacing Hong Kong identity cards and passports with PRC resident identity cards and passports.

After that, the financial, policing, and educational systems will undergo reforms as well, the report said.

If Hong Kong becomes China’s fifth directly-administered municipality, there will be no need for China to call for extradition legislation anymore as “one country, two systems” will be replaced by “one country, one system,” according to the report.