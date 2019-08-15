TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As increasingly violent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong caught international attention, Time Magazine's Asian edition features the protests on the cover of its latest edition with the photo of a protester standing in a smoke-filled street and the title, “The Battle for Hong Kong.”

The edition carries an article titled "'We are at the Point of No Return': How a Series of Protests Escalated Into an All-Out Battle for the Soul of Hong Kong.”

“There is no longer any doubt that Hong Kong is on a collision course with the Chinese government, which has ruled the former British colony since 1997,” the report read. “What began as an uprising against a single piece of legislation has spiraled into all-out rebellion against Beijing’s encroaching authoritarianism, and a demand for more democracy.”

The report points out that the popular support for the increasingly violent protests have not diminished as authorities expected. However, the demonstrators are “bracing for a lethal blow” as the government is losing patience, the article says.

The report says Hong Kong’s populace realizes the city is being deprived of its unique character and that “many are willing to make sacrifices to defend them.”

“They risk the city’s status as a financial portal, as the unrest begins to take a toll on the economy. The fear now is that some may even sacrifice their lives as China decides how to bring this summer of demonstrations to an end,” the repot read.

The Time Magazine report says the protests have emerged as the largest repudiation of Beijing since the Tiananmen Square incident in 1989. Few believe the chance for a repeat of that event is high when China is facing slow economic growth and a trade war with the U.S., according to the report. However, the report says, “The crisis has become a test of Xi’s [Jinping] willingness to show restraint and abide by global norms.”

Furthermore, the report points out that a less bloody crackdown is still possible.

“This is our last resort,” says Sav, 24, a student and a masked activist, the report says. “If the government doesn’t want to protect Hong Kong, then why are they even here? I don’t think this will end easily,” she says, according to the report.