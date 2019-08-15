  1. Home
Taiwan defense minister presents helicopters and Humvees to Paraguay

Latin American tour strengthened diplomatic relations: Taiwan Ministry of National Defense

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/15 17:20
Taiwan presented helicopters and Humvees to its ally Paraguay (screenshot from www.twitter.com/PresidenciaPy).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Defense Minister Yen De-fa (嚴德發) recently visited Paraguay to present Taiwan’s only ally in South America with helicopter and Humvees, the Ministry of National Defense said Thursday (August 15).

The country’s president, Mario Abdo Benitez, showed pictures of the two UH-1H helicopters and 30 Humvees donated by Taiwan on the presidential Twitter feed. He said they would come in handy in the fight against terrorists and drugs dealers, the Central News Agency reported.

Yan not only visited Paraguay, but also other allies in Latin America to strengthen relationships and discuss military exchanges, the ministry said, without providing details about the other countries.

He also acted as special envoy for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to contact overseas Taiwanese and to present Paraguay with the military hardware, CNA reported.
Paraguay
Ministry of National Defense
Humvee
helicopters
Yen De-fa

