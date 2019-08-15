TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Japanese man in his 40s was rushed to a hospital in southern Taiwan after he went missing during a diving session and was found one hour later with no signs of life.

According to reports on Friday (Aug. 15), the 45-year-old man was diving with a group near Hou-bi-hu (後壁湖), not far from Kenting, when he became separated from the rest of the divers shortly after 1:00 p.m. The group had been diving approximately 100 meters from shore at a depth of about 14 meters.

Rescue personnel were called at 1:23 p.m. and the man was discovered by around 2:20 p.m. about 30 meters from shore with no signs of life. The man was rushed immediately to Hengchun Nanmen Hospital for treatment, reports the Liberty Times.

Reports indicate that weather conditions likely resulted in decreased visibility ill-suited for diving. The Hou-bi-hu area has, by virtue of its geographic position, been marginally suitable for diving in recent days, according to a diving instructor based in the region who was quoted by CNA.