TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) arrived in Tuvalu on Thursday (August 15) to attend a regional conference hosted by the Pacific ally from August 13-16.

Wu tweeted Thursday morning that he is “looking forward to holding consultations with the leaders & representatives of #Taiwan's #BluePacific partners during #PIF2019.” He was welcomed by Tuvaluan Foreign Minister Taukelina Finikaso at the airport.

The annual Pacific Islands Forum kicked off on Tuesday, with Pacific leaders from Australia and New Zealand to smaller island states gathering for a leadership meeting on Wednesday. Taiwan has participated in the forum’s conferences as a development partner since 1993.

Wu will meet with the prime minister of Tuvalu, Enele Sopoaga, and attend a ceremony focusing on a clean energy collaborative project, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday. The ministry added that this demonstrates Taiwan’s commitment to fostering the development of allies as well as fulfilling the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The foreign minister will also speak with leaders from other allied and like-minded countries of the Pacific region throughout the forum. Discussions will center on important issues concerning the region possible avenues for bilateral cooperation.