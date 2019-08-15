  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan Coast Guard dismisses report on radar falling off Chinese navy vessel

Coast Guard says China Times report inaccurate, 'no equipment found on Taiwanese freighter after collision'

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/15 16:00
Taiwanese freighter Yutai No. 1 in Kinmen port

Taiwanese freighter Yutai No. 1 in Kinmen port (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan Coast Guard on Thursday (Aug. 15) released a statement address the news report that a Chinese warship had accidentally lost some military equipment in a collision with a Taiwan freighter on the night of July 31.

On Wednesday (Aug. 14) by the Taiwanese media outlet China Times claimed that in the collision some manner of light radar of fire radar was dislodged from the deck of the unidentified Chinese warship and landed on the deck of the Taiwanese freighter the YuTai No. 1 (友泰一號). The Coast Guard has dismissed the claims of the report, stating that the officials which responded to the incident found no such device on the deck of the Taiwanese ship.

In the Coast Guard press release, they stated that the when the Coast Guard inspection team first boarded the vessel in waters near Jinmen, there was no such "light detection and ranging radar (Lidar)" or "gun fire-control radar" on the deck of the Yutai No. 1. as described by the China Times article.

When the ship was brought to port in Kinmen, it was also inspected by agents from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ Maritime and Port Bureau. A report on the findings of the inspection was filed with the MOTC the day after the incident (Aug. 1) according to the Coast Guard statement.

Observers have noted that it is unlikely radar equipment would by so poorly secured to a naval vessel that it would be dislodged during a collision at sea. Even before the questionable report from the China Times, there was already plenty of suspicion surrounding the incident, including the identity and conduct of the Chinese vessel as well as the potential failure of one or both ships’ radar systems.

Unless evidence can be provided to validate the initial report, the press release from the Coast Guard will harm the credibility of the China Times, one of Taiwan’s many so-called “red media” news outlets.
PLAN
MOTC
Coast Guard
Kinmen
fake news
red media
China Times

RELATED ARTICLES

Update: Crash knocked Chinese mystery warship's secret tech onto Taiwan freighter
Update: Crash knocked Chinese mystery warship's secret tech onto Taiwan freighter
2019/08/14 16:03
Magistrates of Kinmen, Matsu, Penghu fly to Beijing to plea for travel ban lift
Magistrates of Kinmen, Matsu, Penghu fly to Beijing to plea for travel ban lift
2019/08/13 11:46
Mysterious Chinese warship tried to force Taiwanese freighter to sail to China
Mysterious Chinese warship tried to force Taiwanese freighter to sail to China
2019/08/09 16:28
China paid Taiwan media for positive coverage: Reuters
China paid Taiwan media for positive coverage: Reuters
2019/08/09 16:23
Chinese caught dredging in Taiwan's Matsu deported by Coast Guard
Chinese caught dredging in Taiwan's Matsu deported by Coast Guard
2019/08/07 11:59