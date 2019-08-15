TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Work and classes have been canceled in five districts as of noon today (Aug. 15) in Kaohsiung as torrential rain is causing treacherous conditions.

As heavy rains continue to batter mountainous areas of Kaohsiung, total cumulative rainfall in Namaxia District has reached 300 mm over the past 24 hours, with 130 mm falling within just three hours, reported CNA. The rains in Kaohsiung's Taoyuan and Maolin districts have also been intense, requiring district public offices to withdraw personnel.

The Council of Agriculture has issued a mudslide advisory until 1 p.m. The Kaohsiung City Government has issued red alerts in Taoyuan District, Namaxia District, Liugui District, Jiaxian District, and Maolin District, where residents are advised to evacuate from their homes.



Mudslide spotted in Liugui District. (Liugui District Government photo)

By 12:00 p.m. today, the Kaohsiung City government had already announced that work and classes would be canceled for the day in Liugui District, Jiaxian District, Maolin District, Taoyuan District, and Namaxia District. A mudslide has been reported on Qingshan Industry Road in Namaxia District, while a mudslide in Liugui District washed away a home, according to CNA.

Meanwhile, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a torrential rain advisory for Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County; an extremely heavy rain advisory in Yunlin County, Tainan City, and Chiayi County; and a heavy rain advisory in Nantou County, Chiayi City, and Taitung County.



CWB map showing intense rainfall in southern Taiwan.

The CWB has also issued a strong wind advisory for New Taipei City, Keelung City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Taitung County, Lienchiang County, and Pingtung County.

For the latest update on office and school cancelations, visit the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration website.