TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) held an event on Wednesday (Aug. 14) to present its achievements in promoting collaboration with Southeast Asian countries on scientific research and technological innovation.

MOST has established 12 scientific research centers in nine countries since 2017, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar. The effort to set up the facilities, which focus on exchanges in the areas of water purification, smart healthcare, environmental protection, climate change, and human science, is part of Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy for greater engagement with Southeast Asia, said MOST.

Cooperation of this kind allows Taiwan to demonstrate its technological prowess, said MOST Minister Chen Liang-gee (陳良基). Researchers from Taiwan are encouraged to conduct field research in New Southbound countries on a long-term basis to gain a better understanding of local problems for which they can help develop solutions.

The ministry will also seek to translate the results of multilateral collaboration into opportunities driving industry development. MOST believes Taiwan's edge in disaster prevention, medical equipment and services, and smart agriculture are of interest to Southeast Asian countries and that exchanges in these areas will create a win-win for both sides.