Ho-Hai-Yan Gongliao Rock Festival to kick off at New Taipei beach

Wu Tsing-fong, Maztka, MJ116 to perform.

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/15 15:10
(Tourism Bureau photo)

(Tourism Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ho-Hai-Yan Gongliao Rock Festival 2019 will take place Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at New Taipei City's Fulong Beach, featuring both international and Taiwanese performing artists.

The annual rock festival has invited international bands, Taiwanese singers, and DJs to perform on three specially designed stages during the three-day party, reported the Liberty Times. The musical lineup includes international bands from Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Switzerland, and renowned Taiwanese acts such as MJ116, Wu Tsing-fong (吳青峰), and Tizzy Bac will perform on the “Adventure Stage” (冒險台).

Additionally, festival organizers will host the festival's 18th independent music competition. In a first for the Ho-Hai-Yan Gongliao Rock Festival, 10 DJs have also been invited to perform, said New Taipei City.

