TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Thursday (Aug. 15) the Executive Yuan announced that Taiwan’s defense budget for 2020 has been increased to NT$358 billion (US$11.4 billion), representing an increase of NT$17.5 billion (US$558 million) over the 2019 budget.

Taiwan’s Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced on Thursday that in response to Taiwan’s growing defensive needs the government has successfully approved the new budget. Next year’s defense budget will be a 5.2 percent increase over last year’s total budget which was NT$346 billion (US$11 billion).

The Liberty Times reports that the budget of NT$358 billion has been divided into three major portions with the largest being NT$166 billion (US$5.2 billion) allocated to personnel maintenance costs. An additional NT$96 billion (US$3 billion) will be used for maintaining equipment and facility operations.

The third portion of NT$96 billion will go towards investment in defense technology and training programs. This represents an increase of NT$6 billion (US$191 million) over funds allocated to investment in 2019.

In July, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) had originally proposed a budget of NT$360 billion (US$11.6 billion) to needs its needs in 2020. Although just barely missing the earlier target, President Tsai Ing-wen met with MND officials on Aug. 5 and expressed agreement that Taiwan will need to continuously strengthen defense spending moving forward, reports Liberty Times.