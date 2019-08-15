  1. Home
Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei advances to third round of singles at Western & Southern Open

Hsieh to face WTA No. 1 player Naomi Osaka

By  Central News Agency
2019/08/15 12:20
Hsieh Su-wei

Hsieh Su-wei (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (CNA) -- Taiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) cruised into the third round of the women's singles and the quarterfinals of the women's doubles Wednesday at the 2019 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ranked No. 30 in the world, Hsieh reached round 16 by defeating Jennifer Brady of the United States 7-6, 6-3 in the second round.

Hsieh will next encounter Japan's Naomi Osaka, who reclaimed the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) world No. 1 spot earlier this week in round 16. In their previous four encounters, Hsieh won only once, at the Miami Open in March.

Later on Wednesday, Hsieh and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic beat the pairing of Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the women's doubles.

Hsieh and Strycova have won four women's doubles titles so far in the 2019 season: Dubai, Madrid, Birmingham, and Wimbledon.
