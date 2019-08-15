TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Today (Aug. 15) is the Ghost Festival in Taiwan, a time when many Taiwanese provide offerings and prayers to their ancestors, gods, and ghosts.

The Ghost Festival (鬼節, 中元節) falls on the 15th day of the 7th month of the lunisolar calendar, the halfway mark of Ghost Month (鬼月), which in this case is Aug. 15. It is believed by devout Taoists and Buddhists that during this time of year the gates of hell are opened for a full month for hungry ghosts to roam the world of the living in search of food, money, entertainment, and possibly souls.

Offerings typically given on this day include rice wine, fruits, chicken, pork, and fish, snacks, incense, and joss paper. Gold joss paper is burned for the gods, while silver joss paper is burned for ghosts.

The following are several tips on worshiping on Ghost Festival day:

Don't pray at noon

Yang energy is too strong during the morning hours, which is considered unfavorable to "Good Brothers." It is best to pray between 2 p.m. to dusk.

Worship outside

Offerings for spirits should be placed outside to avoid them from coming indoors. Those who live or work in an apartment building should place offerings outside of the ground floor entrance.

Don't burn too much joss paper

Just burn a little bit of joss paper, not too much. Burning too much joss paper will make the ghosts think they will be served daily at that location and they will tend to linger around.

Don't write full name on pennant

At group gatherings, many people pin a pennant to inform spirits that a given offering is from them. It is recommended to write one's surname on the pennant, but not the full name and address, otherwise, Good Brothers may follow them home.

Keep small children away

Some believe that children's spirits are less stable and easily disturbed by ghosts. If small children become boisterous near offering tables, it might attract unwanted attention from Good Brothers.

Don't steal offerings

Good Brothers have been waiting for a whole year to have a feast, so it is advisable not to steal their food. Just as it is rude to snatch food off the plate of a living person, so it for those in the afterlife.

Speak cautiously

One should exercise caution with the words used out of respect for the dead. Instead of saying "ghost," refer to the spirits as "Good Brothers."