TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of the Interior (MOI) said on Wednesday (Aug. 14) morning that organizations can apply for the hiring of next year’s Research and Development Substitute Services (RDSS) members from Aug. 5 to Sept. 5, Liberty Times reported on Wednesday (Aug. 14).

According to Taiwan’s Military Service Act, male citizens are obliged to conduct military services. However, the RDSS has provided an alternative for male citizens to undergo military services. After four weeks of training, draftees will be assigned to the units for which they had applied. The duration of the RDSS military services is three years.

Deputy director of the Ministry of the Interior's National Conscription Agency Shen Che-fang (沈哲芳) said that the government initiated the system of Research and Development Substitute Services in 2008, providing qualified research and development personnel for various industries.

According to MOI statistics, over the past 10-plus years, more than 40,000 RDSS members have served in top-class research institutes and companies, including National Chung-Shan Institute of Science & Technology, Academia Sinica, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), and MediaTek. These RDSS members created a total of 3,499 patents and 8,814 papers, Shen said.

According to the reports from all organizations that employ RDSS members, all RDSS members generate an average of NT$300 billion in annual revenue, Shen added.

Shen further noted that RDSS members with a doctoral degree and a master’s degree earned an average salary of NT$69,457 and NT$47,906, respectively in 2018, up 5.3 percent and 3.4 percent from 2017.