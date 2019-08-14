Taipei City mayor advocates coalition Cabinet

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) wanted to see a coalition Cabinet different from previous ‘blue’ or ‘green’ governments where legislative debate would devolve into large-scale fights, reports said Wednesday (August 14).

Ko founded a new party, the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), earlier this month, but has still not decided whether to run for president in the January 2020 elections.

In an interview with Mirror Media, the mayor predicted that no single party would hold a majority in the next Legislative Yuan. Cooperation would be the most natural thing, with a coalition government running the country based on “science, efficiency, directness, honesty,” the TPP chairman said.

In an allusion to the frequent conflict at the Legislature, Ko wondered “what use it is to throw water balls and budget documents each day?”

He emphasized the need for rational debate and condemned the obsession with the issues of unification and independence. The TPP caucus might turn into the reasonable minority focusing attention on the rational side of the issues at stake, the mayor said.

While Ko has not announced any presidential bid yet, he is scheduled to meet two other key players at a Buddhist event in Taoyuan Sunday (August 18). Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) has been named by some commentators as a presidential candidate who would cooperate with Ko, while former Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) has so far said he would continue to run for president, even though as a Kuomintang member he did not take part in the opposition party’s primary selection process.

Media reports suggest that Ko, Gou and Wang will discuss the possibility of cooperation during their meeting this weekend.