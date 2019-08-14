TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The exhibition "Next-door Craftsmen" was launched Wednesday (Aug. 14), with artworks by Taiwanese and Japanese craftsmen on display.

The exhibition was launched by the Ministry of Culture and the Council of Agriculture, and organized by the National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute and the Council of Agriculture Soil Conservation Service. Craftsmen from Japan, Thailand, and Cambodia were invited to Taiwan to exchange ideas.

Forty Taiwanese communities participate in the exhibition, displaying crafts with unique local features. For example, the Baolai Association from Kaohsiung has been making ceramics since Typhoon Morakot as a way of healing, and they brought their ceramic cutlery to the show this year.

Mishima in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Taiwan to promote the exchange of craftsmanship. Mishima, with a population fewer than 2,000, is known for its textile arts passing down through generations, according to the Central News Agency.

The exhibition has been named as "Next-door Craftsmen" because the displayed works are created by artists in Taiwan and Taiwan's next-door neighbors. Moreover, the spirit of the exhibition is for the engaging parties to exchange their experience and come up with new ideas to promote local cultures.

The exhibition will be held until September 29 at the National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute, and then move to the Craft Institute in Nantou in October.