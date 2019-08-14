  1. Home
  2. Politics

Scale model of Taiwan's new jet aircraft spotted at Taipei exhibition

First prototype of AIDC XAT-5 Blue Magpie trainer jet expected to be unveiled in September

  102
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/14 17:06
AIDC XAT-5 aircraft model at TADTE 2019 (Photo by YC Kwan at Alert5.com)

AIDC XAT-5 aircraft model at TADTE 2019 (Photo by YC Kwan at Alert5.com)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taipei Aerospace and Defense Technology Exhibition (TADTE) is taking place this week from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17 at the Nangang Exhibition Center. The day before the exhibition’s official open a photograph of what appears to be a small scale model of Taiwan’s newest jet aircraft was released online.

The aircraft is produced by Taiwan’s Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) and has been designated as the AIDC XAT-5Blue Magpie. The model of the new jet aircraft has surfaced just weeks ahead of the expected unveiling of the first complete Blue Magpie prototype, which is scheduled for September.

The Blue Magpie program was launched in February 2017 with an NT$68.6 billion (US$2.2 billion) investment to provide the Taiwan Air Force with a fleet of supersonic trainer aircraft. The AIDC is expected to begin flight tests of the Blue Magpie trainer aircraft some time in 2020, and has been contracted to produce 66 of the jets.

If the model on display at the TADTE is an accurate representation of the XAT-5 fleet, then the jets will not serve a front-line combat role, as the model’s wings do not have any missile launch rails equipped. However, there is still the possibility that some models may be equipped with combat upgrades during the production phase.

According to previous statements from the Ministry of National Defense (MND), regular production of the trainer jets will not begin until 2021, with 66 jets to be completed over a six year period. The Blue Magpie was designed in cooperation with several U.S. firms including General Dynamics Corp., Hughes Corp. and the Westinghouse Company, reports the National Interest.

The new plane design is currently referred to as the “Blue Magpie,”in reference to an endemic bird species of Taiwan, however in November 2018, the MND announced that it would be holding a public competition to rename the new aircraft. The MND has been accepting public entries for the competition since December 2018, however no new designation or contest winner have been officially announced.
Blue Magpie
TADTE
fighter jet
AIDC
Taiwan air force

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan negotiating with US on new location of F-16 joint training program
Taiwan negotiating with US on new location of F-16 joint training program
2019/08/04 12:43
Taiwan Air Force F-16s carry out live-fire test of Harpoon missiles
Taiwan Air Force F-16s carry out live-fire test of Harpoon missiles
2019/07/29 16:51
US Congress reportedly to be notified of F-16V fighter jet sale to Taiwan soon
US Congress reportedly to be notified of F-16V fighter jet sale to Taiwan soon
2019/07/23 17:22
Foxconn tycoon says Taiwan should use drones instead of F-16s
Foxconn tycoon says Taiwan should use drones instead of F-16s
2019/05/02 10:59
Taiwan's F-16 fighter jet upgrade program delayed
Taiwan's F-16 fighter jet upgrade program delayed
2019/04/26 17:51