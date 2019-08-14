  1. Home
Google tops the world’s 100 websites, followed by YouTube and Facebook

China has 15 sites on the list

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/14 17:00
Google is the most visited website in the world (screenshot from www.visualcapitalist.com).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Google is the most visited website in the world, scoring 60 billion visitors a month, according to the market research group Visual Capitalist.

The United States-based search engine is followed by its affiliate, YouTube, and by Facebook, which receives just under 20 billion visits a month.

At No.4 stands the first of 15 Chinese sites in the global top 100, search engine Baidu, while Wikipedia rates No.5, just ahead of Twitter.

All sites in the top 100 receive at least 350 million visits per month, the Liberty Times reported.

Most Chinese companies were still focused on the domestic market behind the firewall, Visual Capitalist noted. One exception would be Tencent, which invested in Snapchat and Spotify.

The top performers on the llst are search engines and video streaming, the latter thanks to more powerful phones.
