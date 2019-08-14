TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Aug. 14 to the International Memorial Day for Comfort Women used by Japanese soldiers in World War II, the Taipei Women’s Rescue Foundation (TWRF) organized a demonstration outside of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association.

The TWRF asked supporters to join the demonstration calling on the Japanese government to address the historical injustice. The demonstration is also an annual event to show solidarity and respect for with the women who were abused during the period of Japan’s colonial rule in Taiwan.

This is the second annual International Memorial Day for Comfort Women, with the day officially recognized in South Korea and Taiwan in 2018. A similar protest was held last year in Taipei to recognize the 59 known Taiwanese comfort women survivors who were still known to be alive in 1992 according to the research of the TWRF.

In Tainan, the Tainan Association for Comfort Women’s Rights also held an event attended by former president Ma Ying-jeou, reports CNA. At the same site in 2018, shortly after the organization unveiled a statue dedicated to the remembering the country’s Comfort Women, a Japanese man caused controversy after he was recorded kicking the statue.

The Japanese government recognizes that the actions of Japanese officials in the past have “damaged the honor and dignity of many women.” However, in the intervening 74 years since the defeat of Imperial Japan in World War II, Tokyo says it has sought to act “with sincerity in (Japan’s) continuing efforts to redress this issue” and they have asked for an “appropriate evaluation from Taiwanese people,” according to a previous statement.



Comfort Women memorial held in Tainan, Aug. 14, 2018 (CNA Photo)