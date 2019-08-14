TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Atomic Energy Council of Taiwan (AEC) disclosed environmental radiation monitoring (ERM) data on Wednesday (Aug. 14) to show that Taiwan was not affected by a recent Russian nuclear accident, the Liberty Times reports.

A serious explosion occurred during a rocket drill at an atomic facility in Arkhangelskaya Oblast, which is located in northwestern Russia, killing five engineers on August 8. The Hydrometeorological Centre of Russia on Tuesday (Aug. 13) disclosed ERM data in the city that showed background radiation to be 16 times higher than normal.

However, monitoring institutions in the surrounding countries, including the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority of Finland (STUK), the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China (MEE), the Nuclear Regulation Authority of Japan (NRA), and the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission of South Korea (NSSC) reported normal ERM data in their countries after the accident.

Taiwan's AEC also disclosed data from all 53 of its ERM stations, which are all within the normal range. The AEC said that the ERM jump near the Russian military facility was short-term, limited to the region, and had no impact on Taiwan.

According to AEC standards, less than 0.2 μSv (microsieverts) of environmental radiation per hour falls within the normal range, while 0.2 to 20μSv per hour requires close monitoring, and more than 20μSv per hour causes an alert. Currently, most ERM observations amount to less than 0.05μSv per hour, and data revealed less than 0.1μSv per hour at all 53 stations in Taiwan.