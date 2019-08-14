The Michelin-recommended Italian restaurant, Bencotto, at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei has been honoured for its outstanding wine programme in Wine Spectator’s 2019 Restaurant Awards. The restaurant is recognised among other winners from all over the globe as a top destination for wine lovers.

“Being recognised in the 2019 Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards is absolutely an honour for the Bencotto team as well as the entire hotel. Wine Spectator is a significant publication, and to receive this accolade is a delightful affirmation of our extensive wine collections at Bencotto. Wine lovers alike actively seek and frequent restaurants with exciting, well-curated wine lists. We will continue to do our very best to bring delectable and authentic wine and dine experiences to our guests from around the world,” said Karan Berry, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Taipei.

Wine Spectator is the world’s leading authority on wine, anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide. Wine Spectator began its programme to recognise the world’s best restaurant wine lists in 1981. The awards are designed to elevate wine selection and service around the world and encourage strong programmes that complement a variety of cuisines, settings and prices. There are three levels of awards: the Award of Excellence (one glass, basic), Best of Award of Excellence (two glasses, second-tier), and the Grand Award (three glasses, highest)—with 2,447; 1,244 and 100 winners in 2019 in each respective category.

Bencotto has won the Best of Award of Excellence (two glasses, second-tier), the recipients of which offer more extensive selections with significant vintage depth and excellent breadth across multiple regions. Typically offering 350 or more selections, these restaurants are destinations for serious wine lovers, showing a deep commitment to wine, both in the cellar and through their service team.