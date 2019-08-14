TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The world’s largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), is the only Taiwanese company in the global top 100 of corporations by market capitalization drawn up by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

However, compared to the previous edition of the annual list, TSMC suffered a sharp drop, plunging to No.37 from No.23, the Liberty Times reported. Its market capitalization dropped to US$206 billion (NT$6.4 trillion) from US$220 billion, a fall of 6.3 percent.

Overall, Microsoft succeeded in ending Apple’s seven-year run at the top, with Amazon following in third place. The 12 top companies came from the United States, with the exception of No.7 and No.8, Alibaba and Tencent from China, respectively.

The trade war between the U.S. and China affected the market capitalization of many public companies from the “Greater China” area, PwC said.

Technology was the largest sector on the list for the third year in a row, though healthcare, telecom and consumer services grew faster.