  1. Home
  2. Business

TSMC only Taiwanese company in PwC Top 100 for market capitalization

Chip giant fell to No.37 from No.23 last year

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/14 15:47
TSMC is No.37 in the world by market capitalization.

TSMC is No.37 in the world by market capitalization. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The world’s largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), is the only Taiwanese company in the global top 100 of corporations by market capitalization drawn up by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

However, compared to the previous edition of the annual list, TSMC suffered a sharp drop, plunging to No.37 from No.23, the Liberty Times reported. Its market capitalization dropped to US$206 billion (NT$6.4 trillion) from US$220 billion, a fall of 6.3 percent.

Overall, Microsoft succeeded in ending Apple’s seven-year run at the top, with Amazon following in third place. The 12 top companies came from the United States, with the exception of No.7 and No.8, Alibaba and Tencent from China, respectively.

The trade war between the U.S. and China affected the market capitalization of many public companies from the “Greater China” area, PwC said.

Technology was the largest sector on the list for the third year in a row, though healthcare, telecom and consumer services grew faster.
TSMC
PricewaterhouseCoopers
PwC
market capitalization

RELATED ARTICLES

TSMC founder emphasizes importance of technology talent for Taiwan
TSMC founder emphasizes importance of technology talent for Taiwan
2019/08/02 17:27
Taiwan Ministry of Science and Technology invites TSMC founder to roundtable
Taiwan Ministry of Science and Technology invites TSMC founder to roundtable
2019/07/31 15:04
TSMC to recruit 3,000 engineers in Taiwan
TSMC to recruit 3,000 engineers in Taiwan
2019/07/26 16:27
Japan-S. Korea relations continue to deteriorate over Tokyo's export restrictions
Japan-S. Korea relations continue to deteriorate over Tokyo's export restrictions
2019/07/10 17:52
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company victim of fake news
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company victim of fake news
2019/07/08 11:15