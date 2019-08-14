TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – New Taipei City will begin to charge for using public parking spaces for electric cars and scooters on Sept. 1, the city’s Transportation Department said on Tuesday (Aug. 13).

The city’s transportation department began to install parking spaces for electric cars and motorcycles in 2012. So far there are 211 spaces for electric cars and 636 spaces for electric scooters in 82 public parking facilities, according to the department.

Currently, charging and one-time all-day parking on these spaces is free of charge for electric cars and scooters, and only when the same vehicles continue to park there on the next day, they will be charged.

Wu Zheng-yan (吳政諺), parking administration chief at the transportation department, said the free one-time and all-day parking policy was put in place to encourage the public to more widely utilize green vehicles.

However, many electric vehicles have been spotted occupying these spaces for long periods of time, preventing other electric vehicle riders from using the charging equipment and incurring recurrent complaints, Wu said.

Wu added that a levy on parking on spaces designated for electric vehicles will be imposed, beginning on Sept. 1, to prevent the spaces from being occupied for long periods of time. However, charging vehicles at these spaces will remain free, he added.



(New Taipei City Transportation Department photo)