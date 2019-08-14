TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The founding conference of the “One Side One Country Action Party” (一邊一國行動黨) is scheduled to take place on Sunday (Aug. 18), and former Taiwanese President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) has been invited, the Central News Agency reports.

Party founder Kuo Chang-fung (郭長豐) said that he sincerely hopes Chen is able to join the conference. He has invited him by letter and over the phone, and the ailing former leader has agreed to attend.

However, Chen still needs the approval of the Taichung Prison. The prison's deputy warden, Tai Ming-wai (戴明瑋), said Chen’s application was received on Monday (Aug. 12) and that prison authorities are investigating the nature of the event to decide whether to approve it or not.

Ex-President Chen is currently on medical parole and, when participating in any event, must adhere to its four terms: “no stage,” “no speeches,” “no politics,” and “no media interviews.” It is still unknown whether Taichung Prison will approve his attendance at the function.

Kuo said that although it will not be written down in the party's constitution, most of the founding members see Chen as their spiritual leader. “One side one country,” sometimes translated as “one country on each side,” was a concept first proposed by Chen during his tenure.