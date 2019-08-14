TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Li Chia-fen (李佳芬), the wife of Kaohsiung’s mayor and presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), will visit multiple overseas Taiwanese communities in August on behalf of her husband's presidential election campaign, the Liberty Times reports.

KMT legislator Tung Hui-chen (童惠珍) announced on Tuesday (Aug. 13) that the party is arranging for Li to visit overseas Taiwanese communities in the Philippines, Malaysia, Japan, and the U.S. East and West coasts by the end of August. Tung said the visits are part of Han's campaign for the 2020 presidential election.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said that it and all of its affiliates adhere to administrative neutrality and hence will not interfere with the overseas tours of any presidential candidate or their team. MOFA added that it would provide the necessary assistance if Li’s tour involves exchanges between Kaohsiung and the governments of foreign cities, although it has not received any request from the Kaohsiung City government at this point.