  1. Home
  2. World

US Sec. of State Pompeo meets Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief in NY

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Yang Jiechi likely discussed Hong Kong in private meeting Tuesday

  177
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/14 13:24
File Photo: Mike Pompeo and Yang Jiechi during previous meeting in Beijing, November, 2018

File Photo: Mike Pompeo and Yang Jiechi during previous meeting in Beijing, November, 2018 (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday (Aug. 13) met with a high ranking member of the Chinese Communist Party in New York in a meeting that was not announced ahead of time by the State Department.

Following the meeting, a cursory statement appeared in a press release on the department’s website. It read only “Director Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) and Secretary Michael R. Pompeo had an extended exchange of views on U.S.-China relations.”

It is notable that Yang Jiechi does not directly represent the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He is the current Director of Foreign Affairs for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and a member of the CCP’s 25-person Politburo but has previously served as both the Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. (2001-2005) and China’s Foreign Minister (2007-2013).

Media outlets, such as Japan’s NHK, suggest that the instability in Hong Kong was likely the primary topic of discussion between the two diplomats. Last week, pro-Beijing media in Hong Kong released personal information to the public about a U.S. diplomat stationed there after she met with student protestors, accusing her of helping to foment a so-called “color revolution.”

In a firm denunciation of the action targeting the U.S. diplomat, State Department Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus referred to China as a “thuggish regime.” Officials from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded that Washington was using “gangster logic” to address the situation in Hong Kong.

It is likely that Pompeo and Yang discussed the recent war of words and accusations leveled at the State Department official in Hong Kong. Despite some short statements from Trump calling the situation in Hong Kong “tough” and “tricky,” the White House has largely remained silent regarding the social unrest in the special administrative region (SAR).

Also on Tuesday, the U.S. Navy announced that the Chinese government has denied two U.S. ships permits to visit Hong Kong. The amphibious transport ship USS Green Bay and cruiser USS Lake Erie were originally scheduled to make port calls in the city in September.
Mike Pompeo
Yang Jiechi
US-China
Hong Kong
Hong Kong protests
US State Department
CCP

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Quanta plans to move part of its production from China
Taiwan's Quanta plans to move part of its production from China
2019/08/13 18:00
Taiwan's DPP offers humanitarian assistance to HK after bloody police crackdown
Taiwan's DPP offers humanitarian assistance to HK after bloody police crackdown
2019/08/13 17:52
Singapore cuts GDP growth forecast amid US-China trade war
Singapore cuts GDP growth forecast amid US-China trade war
2019/08/13 15:41
Hong Kong should step back from the brink: Taiwan-Hong Kong council chairwoman
Hong Kong should step back from the brink: Taiwan-Hong Kong council chairwoman
2019/08/13 15:02
Hong Kong's Carrie Lam hopes protester 'shot blind’ by police will ‘recover soon'
Hong Kong's Carrie Lam hopes protester 'shot blind’ by police will ‘recover soon'
2019/08/13 15:00