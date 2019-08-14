TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) was recently interviewed by ABC News in Australia. Several of his statements were included in the in-depth video report “Can Taiwan Resist China’s Power and Influence?” released by the network this week.

In the report, Wu comments that the people of Taiwan are observing the situation in Hong Kong. Wu also states that if China uses force to attack Taiwan, the Taiwanese people understand that they will have to fight against China.

“Taiwanese people are seeing all these phenomena, that the Chinese are getting tighter control of Hong Kong. And if China is willing to use military means to go against Taiwan, I think the people understand that fighting against China is the ultimate way go to.”

In other comments, Wu observes that for those who believe in democracy, it is clear that Taiwanese have no interest in unification with China. However, Wu emphasizes that the government is taking a “prudent approach” and recognizes its responsibility to try and prevent a war from starting.

In addition to Foreign Minister Wu, the program also interviews Legislative Yuan member Freddy Lim (林昶佐), who shares the sentiment that Taiwanese are willing to fight to defend their home and way of life. The 30-minute video report from the ABC News program “Foreign Correspondent” can be viewed here.