TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Amid the torrential rains and heavy flooding which struck southern Taiwan over the past couple days, a woman in Kaohsiung was found dead on Tuesday (Aug. 13) after apparently being swept away by floodwaters.

A 36-year-old resident of Kaohsiung's Gangshan District surnamed Lin (林) was last seen headed to work in Luzhu District on Tuesday morning. However, she never made it to work and her family reported that she was missing.

At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, police found her body in a water pumping station, reported CNA. Based on a preliminary investigation, Lin was swept off by her scooter by floodwaters and was carried down a drainage project site.

That same day, offices and classes were canceled in Tainan when as much as 300 mm fell on some districts of the city. Up to 220 mm of rain was recorded in parts of Kaohsiung and Pintung County, where 20,882 households were left without power, reported CNA.



Lin's scooter found at the scene. (CNA photo)