Updated - 2019/08/14 11:00

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced Wednesday morning (Aug. 14) that the first local case of dengue fever in New Taipei City has been confirmed.

The case was reported to the CDC from Xiujing Village, Zhonghe District, on Monday (Aug. 12). The patient is a 40-year-old male with no recent overseas travel history.

The patient had had a fever, headache, sore throat, diarrhea, and muscular soreness since Aug. 6 and had been diagnosed with a common cold on Aug. 7 and 9 at a local clinic. However, when rashes began to appear on his body, the patient was transferred to a hospital on Aug. 11.

The CDC confirmed earlier this morning that the patient had been infected with dengue virus type 1. Fortunately, the patient's condition has stabilized and he has been discharged to rest at home.

The CDC said that the patient had recently been to Wenshan District, Taipei City, and Xizhi District, New Taipei City, where he worked as an air conditioner repairman. The CDC is now investigating the eight people he had recently come into contact with to find the source of the virus.

One of the man's acquaintances reported having a fever on Aug. 5, thus the CDC has taken a sample for diagnosis. There have been 45 confirmed non-local cases and 1 confirmed local case in New Taipei City as of Aug. 14.

Published 2019/08/14 10:29

