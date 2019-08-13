TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 Jiao Xi Hot Spring Marathon (礁溪溫泉馬拉松) has begun accepting registration from now until Sep. 16 or when the designated capacity is reached, according to the event’s co-organizer Jiaoxi Township Office.

The event is divided into the full marathon (42.195 km), half marathon (21.49 km), and 6.35 km categories. The running route for this year’s full marathon has been adjusted to include some attractions and scenic areas, and participants will run through the Wufengci Waterfall scenic area, Tamkang University Lanyang Campus, and for the first time around Longtan Lake (龍潭湖), according to the township office.

The event will start from Jiaoxi Elementary School on the morning of Dec. 7 (Saturday).

The township office said that the Jiao Xi Hot Spring Marathon has become a celebrated event after being held for many years.. It’s expected that more than 100 overseas runners will participate in the marathon this year, according to the office. Organizers have also worked with local hotel operators to offer discounted three-day and four-day packages, along with airport pickup, the township office added.

Jiaoxi Mayor Chang Yong-de (張永德) said participants can admire Jiaoxi’s beautiful scenery along the running route and then enjoy the high quality hot springs. The running event is ideal for people who want to join alone, or with friends or family, Chang added.

For this year, paid shuttle bus services will be offered to participants from Taichung, Hsinchu, Taoyuan, and Taipei, the township office said.



Each participant, regardless of category, will get a free eco-friendly T-shirt made of PET bottles and coffee dregs and a sports towel, according to the event's registration site. Each participant of the full marathon or half marathon will, in addition, receive a free windbreaker.

For registration and more information about the event, please refer to this website.

(Jiaoxi Township Office photo)