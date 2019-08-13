TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Due to the rising number of visitors from the New Southbound Policy countries, the National Palace Museum is setting up a program to train guides in Southeast Asian languages.

The scheme targets new immigrants, second-generation immigrants and overseas students.

Registration will end on August 28, followed by the selection of 20 applicants to follow four days of courses in Mandarin Chinese and two days of practical work in Thai, Vietnamese or Bahasa Indonesia.

In 2017, the museum, based in Taipei but with a southern branch in Chiayi County, was the fourth most popular destination for foreign travelers visiting the country, according to official statistics.

As the government has been promoting its New Southbound Policy, the number of visitors from 18 countries in Southeast and South Asia has been rising steadily, also due to visa waivers and related measures.

