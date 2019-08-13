  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan’s National Palace Museum sets up guide training program for new immigrants

Tours in three Southeast Asian languages will be provided

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/13 19:12
Image courtesy of the National Palace Museum.

Image courtesy of the National Palace Museum.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Due to the rising number of visitors from the New Southbound Policy countries, the National Palace Museum is setting up a program to train guides in Southeast Asian languages.

The scheme targets new immigrants, second-generation immigrants and overseas students.

Registration will end on August 28, followed by the selection of 20 applicants to follow four days of courses in Mandarin Chinese and two days of practical work in Thai, Vietnamese or Bahasa Indonesia.

In 2017, the museum, based in Taipei but with a southern branch in Chiayi County, was the fourth most popular destination for foreign travelers visiting the country, according to official statistics.

As the government has been promoting its New Southbound Policy, the number of visitors from 18 countries in Southeast and South Asia has been rising steadily, also due to visa waivers and related measures.
National Palace Museum
New Southbound Policy
guides
Southeast Asia
new immigrants

RELATED ARTICLES

Fire reported at Taiwan's National Palace Museum in Chiayi
Fire reported at Taiwan's National Palace Museum in Chiayi
2019/08/12 10:31
Education fair in the Philippines promotes 32 Taiwanese colleges
Education fair in the Philippines promotes 32 Taiwanese colleges
2019/08/10 19:32
Multinational youth teams compete in Taiwan startup competition
Multinational youth teams compete in Taiwan startup competition
2019/08/07 14:02
Taiwan presents brands at fair in Vietnamese capital Hanoi
Taiwan presents brands at fair in Vietnamese capital Hanoi
2019/08/03 17:42
New Taipei Labor Bureau celebrates success of interpreting service for new immigrants
New Taipei Labor Bureau celebrates success of interpreting service for new immigrants
2019/08/02 16:23