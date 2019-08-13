TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In response to the bloody crackdown by Hong Kong police in an MTR station on Sunday (Aug. 11), Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) took to Facebook on Monday to condemn the violence and offer humanitarian assistance to Hong Kong.

On Sunday, police raised their already high bar for violence and suppression of Hong Kong citizens even higher by shooting a young female protester in the eye with a bean bag round outside the Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station, causing permanent optical damage. Officers also fired tear gas inside a train station for the first time in Kwai Fong.

On Monday, the DPP took to Facebook to post a video showing the carnage from that day and to say that "even though martial law has not been declared in Hong Kong, a bloody crackdown took place, minus the tanks." It then wrote that "As a free and democratic society, Taiwan cannot ignore the violence perpetrated by the Beijing and Hong Kong governments."

It then wrote that Taiwan stands with Hong Kong and that President Tsai Ing-wen and the relevant government agencies will provide humanitarian assistance. It closed by saying, "Hong Kong add oil! We must also defend Taiwan."