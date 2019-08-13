  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's DPP offers humanitarian assistance to HK after bloody police crackdown

Taiwan's DPP offers stand with HK, humanitarian assistance following Sunday's bloody police crackdown

  256
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/13 17:52

(By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In response to the bloody crackdown by Hong Kong police in an MTR station on Sunday (Aug. 11), Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) took to Facebook on Monday to condemn the violence and offer humanitarian assistance to Hong Kong.

On Sunday, police raised their already high bar for violence and suppression of Hong Kong citizens even higher by shooting a young female protester in the eye with a bean bag round outside the Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station, causing permanent optical damage. Officers also fired tear gas inside a train station for the first time in Kwai Fong.

On Monday, the DPP took to Facebook to post a video showing the carnage from that day and to say that "even though martial law has not been declared in Hong Kong, a bloody crackdown took place, minus the tanks." It then wrote that "As a free and democratic society, Taiwan cannot ignore the violence perpetrated by the Beijing and Hong Kong governments."

It then wrote that Taiwan stands with Hong Kong and that President Tsai Ing-wen and the relevant government agencies will provide humanitarian assistance. It closed by saying, "Hong Kong add oil! We must also defend Taiwan."
Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protests
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong activists

RELATED ARTICLES

China media calls for shooting HK protesters on spot, Wang asks 'Do Taiwanese want to be unified?'
China media calls for shooting HK protesters on spot, Wang asks 'Do Taiwanese want to be unified?'
2019/08/13 12:27
Taiwan's CoCo tea stirs more trouble in Hong Kong, anger bubbles over on Weibo
Taiwan's CoCo tea stirs more trouble in Hong Kong, anger bubbles over on Weibo
2019/08/10 12:57
CCP unlikely to dispatch PLA in HK for fear of impact on Taiwan: Retired US Admiral
CCP unlikely to dispatch PLA in HK for fear of impact on Taiwan: Retired US Admiral
2019/08/08 15:48
Hong Kong protesters ‘stargaze’ with laser pointers to support arrested student
Hong Kong protesters ‘stargaze’ with laser pointers to support arrested student
2019/08/08 14:12
Video shows Hong Kong student arrested for buying laser pointers
Video shows Hong Kong student arrested for buying laser pointers
2019/08/07 15:10