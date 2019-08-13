  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan's Ministry of Education to launch AI courses online

Workshops will take place in December

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/13 17:19
Ministry of Education launching online AI courses (Pexels photo)

Ministry of Education launching online AI courses (Pexels photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will be offering courses in artificial intelligence (AI) online and expects to publish books in September.

The MOE launched Make Friend with AI, a series of online courses for elementary and junior high school students on Tuesday (Aug. 13). They are free to download online, and hard copies of the courses are slated to become available in September, said the ministry.

According to the MOE, the course's editors include professors from National Cheng Kung University and the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology. Additional workshops will be made available in December.
AI
online
Ministry of Education
technology

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Team NCTU competes in DARPA Subterranean Challenge
Taiwan’s Team NCTU competes in DARPA Subterranean Challenge
2019/08/12 16:58
20% of workforce to be replaced by AI: KPMG survey
20% of workforce to be replaced by AI: KPMG survey
2019/08/12 16:03
Ministry of Labor sets up AI training center in Southern Taiwan
Ministry of Labor sets up AI training center in Southern Taiwan
2019/08/06 17:40
Chinese-Taipei Skating Union chief fired for giving up Taiwan's right to host event
Chinese-Taipei Skating Union chief fired for giving up Taiwan's right to host event
2019/08/04 11:38
TSMC founder emphasizes importance of technology talent for Taiwan
TSMC founder emphasizes importance of technology talent for Taiwan
2019/08/02 17:27