TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will be offering courses in artificial intelligence (AI) online and expects to publish books in September.

The MOE launched Make Friend with AI, a series of online courses for elementary and junior high school students on Tuesday (Aug. 13). They are free to download online, and hard copies of the courses are slated to become available in September, said the ministry.

According to the MOE, the course's editors include professors from National Cheng Kung University and the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology. Additional workshops will be made available in December.