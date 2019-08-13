TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In the program "2019 Made in Taiwan – Young Artist Discovery" (2019MIT), eight artists have been chosen to participate in ART TAIPEI this October.

The Ministry of Culture (MOC) announced the winners of 2019MIT on Monday (Aug. 12). Out of the 53 applicants, eight stood out and won a chance to display their works at ART TAIPEI, a major event in the Asian art world.

The announcement ceremony was accompanied by three talks given by this year's judge and previous MIT winners, who shared their experience exhibiting at ART TAIPEI and their thoughts on the prospects of the art market today. The public was given a preview of the winners' creative works, reported ARTouch.

To nurture young Taiwanese artists, the MOC has been organizing the MIT selection program since 2008, and only those who under 35 and without a gallery agency agreement are eligible to enter, according to the MOC website. Every year, eight artists are awarded the chance to participate in ART TAIPEI as well as an NT$50,000 (US$1600) grant for the exhibition.

Moreover, each of the eight artists is matched with a professional gallery as their agency, which will provide help with the exhibition and marketing. Connecting with professional galleries is an important step for young artists wishing to enter the art market and might lead to further opportunities for cooperation, reported the Liberty Times.

Chu Ting-yi (朱庭逸), a 2019MIT judge and assistant professor at Asia University's department of visual communication design, pointed out that the selection process is quite intense this year because most of the applicants are experienced exhibitors who have well-thought-out concepts embedded in their works. The winners' works are quite unique in their content, form, and media, which includes oil painting, ink painting, photography, and installations.

ART TAIPEI is co-sponsored by the MOC, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, and the Taiwan Art Gallery Association, and attracts galleries, artists, art collectors, curators, and art critics from around the globe every year. This year's event will take place from Oct. 18 to 21 at Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1.

For further information, please check out ART TAIPEI's Facebook page.