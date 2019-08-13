TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese beer brand Bucksin has won accolades in three international beer competitions: the World Beer Awards, the International Beer Challenge, and the Melbourne International Beer Competition.

The World Beer Awards 2019 (WBA) on Aug. 7 announced its winners. Buckskin stated in a press release that it was named the Country Winner of Taiwan when it came to 12 different types of beer. For instance, Buckskin's Rauchbier was named Taiwan’s best smoke beer, and its Altbier was recognized as the country's best-tasting Altbier.

Of the three contests for the world's best brews, Buckskin won 4 gold medals and 12 silver medals. According to Buckskin, Kölsch was the gold-medal winner of both the International Beer Challenge, which ended Aug. 1 and the Melbourne International Beer Competition, which concluded June 23.