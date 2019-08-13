TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen will visit the Keelung Ghost Festival and a number of tourist sites in Keelung City on Wednesday (Aug. 14), UDN reports.

The Mayor of Keelung City, Lin Yu-chang (林右昌), said that he welcomes any president with open arms regardless of their political affiliation. He believes that it is important for central government officials to visit the city to better understand its needs.

Mayor Lin said that President Tsai has been the most supportive president to Keelung. He said the president has offered help with many of the city's major construction projects, including the relocation of the naval port, urban regeneration, and the reconstruction of historical scenery.

According to Mayor Lin, the president will be inspecting the development of tourism in Keelung this visit. He said he will accompany her to major tourist attractions, such as the flying brooms in Chaojing Park (潮境公園), the colorful houses of Zhengbin Fishing Harbor (正濱漁港), and of course, the Keelung Ghost Festival – the first-ever registered intangible cultural heritage of Taiwan.