  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan President Tsai to visit Keelung Ghost Festival

Mayor Lin Yu-chang calls Tsai Ing-wen the most supportive president to Keelung

By Zin Kao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/13 15:46
Zhengbin Fishing Harbor (Source: Keelung City Government)

Zhengbin Fishing Harbor (Source: Keelung City Government)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen will visit the Keelung Ghost Festival and a number of tourist sites in Keelung City on Wednesday (Aug. 14), UDN reports.

The Mayor of Keelung City, Lin Yu-chang (林右昌), said that he welcomes any president with open arms regardless of their political affiliation. He believes that it is important for central government officials to visit the city to better understand its needs.

Mayor Lin said that President Tsai has been the most supportive president to Keelung. He said the president has offered help with many of the city's major construction projects, including the relocation of the naval port, urban regeneration, and the reconstruction of historical scenery.

According to Mayor Lin, the president will be inspecting the development of tourism in Keelung this visit. He said he will accompany her to major tourist attractions, such as the flying brooms in Chaojing Park (潮境公園), the colorful houses of Zhengbin Fishing Harbor (正濱漁港), and of course, the Keelung Ghost Festival – the first-ever registered intangible cultural heritage of Taiwan.
Tsai Ing-wen
Lin Yu-chang
Keelung

RELATED ARTICLES

Countdown 151 days: 2020 Taiwan Presidential Election [Update election tidbits]
Countdown 151 days: 2020 Taiwan Presidential Election [Update election tidbits]
2019/08/13 00:16
Pro-independence coalition likely to form in support of Tsai
Pro-independence coalition likely to form in support of Tsai
2019/08/11 16:20
Taiwanese woman falls off cruise ship near Okinawa
Taiwanese woman falls off cruise ship near Okinawa
2019/08/09 15:35
Taiwan president welcomes St. Vincent prime minister with military salute
Taiwan president welcomes St. Vincent prime minister with military salute
2019/08/07 17:47
NPP chair talks with ruling DPP for Taiwan elections
NPP chair talks with ruling DPP for Taiwan elections
2019/08/06 17:42