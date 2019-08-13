TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Kaohsiung has taken the baton from the Japanese prefecture of Kagawa as the host of the 2020 Vocal Asia Festival (VAF)..

The event celebrates a cappella music, or singing without instrumental accompaniment, and will take place in southern Taiwan's harbor city between Aug. 13 and 16 next year, according to the Kaohsiung City Government. This year, it was held in conjunction with Japan’s Setouchi Triennale, one of the largest modern art festivals in the country, taking place against the natural setting of the Seto Inland Sea.

During an address, Kaohsiung Deputy Mayor Yeh Kuang-shih (葉匡時) expressed his delight that the art festival, which originated in Taiwan, would return home to mark its 10th anniversary next year. Drawing parallels between Kaohsiung and the Seto Inland Sea, Yeh touted Taiwanese city's beautiful harbor, delicacies, vibrant art scene, and cutting-edge music halls.

The 2020 Vocal Asia Festival will feature world-class and Grammy Award-winning a cappella artists, said the organizers. Over the past decade, it has attracted the participation of more than one hundred groups from Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Australia, the U.S., Germany, Sweden, and Finland.