SW Taiwan city releases garbage truck app

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Environmental Protection Bureau (EPB) of Tainan City has released a Tainan garbage truck app, with which users can track garbage trucks in their neighborhood at any time, among other functions, the bureau said in a news release posted on its website on Monday (Aug. 12).

The app can be downloaded to iOS or Android cell phones. Users can access the app by searching 臺南垃圾車 on the App Store or Google Play.

The app provides multiple functions, including realtime information update (即時動態), search for garbage collection sites, garbage truck schedule inquiry, garbage truck arrival warning, and the map of garbage collection sites.

Tainan EPB Director Lin Yuan-chung (林淵淙) said that, when users click the function of realtime information update, they will be able to see the positions of garbage trucks in their neighborhood. In case they miss the truck, they can search for the garbage collection sites within 100 meters, 300 meters, or 500 meters of their residence and the collection times for these sites, and then go there to dump garbage.