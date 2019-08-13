TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) met with representatives from the service organization Rotary International on Tuesday (Aug. 13) and said that she looks forward to attending Rotary’s annual convention in 2021, which is set to be hosted in Taipei.

More than 40,000 members representing over 100 countries are expected to attend the event in Taipei from June 12-16, 2021. Indicating her optimism that she will likely remain in office following next year’s presidential election, Tsai said that the government would do everything it can to ensure the event's success.

“We welcome you with open arms,” said Tsai to the planning delegation for the 2021 conference, which visited the Office of the President on Tuesday. The delegation was headed by Rotary’s recently appointed president for the 2020-2021 term, Holger Knaack of Germany, reports the Central News Agency (CNA).

Tsai congratulated Knaack for being appointed the first German Rotarian to serve as the president of the organization. Tsai also expressed her gratitude to Gary C.K. Huang (黃其光), a Taiwanese Rotarian who served as Rotary president from 2014-2015 and who was instrumental in arranging the Rotary conference in Taipei.

Tsai observed that Rotary International, much like Taiwan, is dedicated to fostering international friendship and promoting goodwill throughout the world. She recognized that Rotary International is an important force for peace and understanding in today’s world with many members who are enthusiastic supporters of Taiwan.

Expressing excitement for the 2021 conference, Tsai said she hopes that the Rotarians will enjoy their stay in Taipei. She also hopes they will experience some of Taiwan’s diverse cultural offerings and that they might feel at home while they are in Taiwan.