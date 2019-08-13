TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Tainan resident with a winning lottery ticket became a billionaire on Monday evening (August 12).

The top prize of Taiwan’s “power lottery” (威力彩) had accumulated approximately NT$2.05 billion (US$65 million) after 46 draws, reports said. The winning ticket was sold in Tainan City’s North District.

The winning numbers for Monday’s Power Lottery are 02, 06, 29. 31, 36, 37, with a special number of 08. The numbers are drawn twice a week on Monday and Thursday.

The winner will claim nearly NT$1.64 billion (US$52 million) after a 20 percent tax is deducted from the prize. The prize is said to be the 4th largest in the history of the Taiwan Lottery, which was launched in 2006. The biggest prize to date was NT$3 billion (US$94.6 million), with the winning ticket being sold in Taichung City in September 2015.

As of Monday, no one has found the second prize, which stands at roughly NT$47 million (US$1.5 million).