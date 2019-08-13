TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In keeping with Taiwan's ban on single-use plastic straws, the country's largest convenience store chains 7-Eleven and FamilyMart are going to phase out plastic straws for most beverages by Sept. 11.

On July 1, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) imposed a ban called the "Restriction on the Use of single-use Plastic Straws" on government departments, schools, department stores, shopping malls, and fast-food chains. Though convenience stores were spared the ban, they are voluntarily phasing them out as well.

For its part, 7-Eleven is going to stop offering plastic straws to customers at its 5,500 stores across Taiwan on Sept. 11. Meanwhile, starting in mid-September, rival FamilyMart will start offering strawless lids which have a sippable protrusion.

According to ETtoday, starting Sept. 11, 7-Elevens in Taiwan will no longer provide disposable plastic straws for customers, and will switch to beverage containers that meet government regulations and are environmentally friendly. However, they will continue to offer straws for tea drinks with edible ingredients, such a bubble milk tea, as well as slurpees.

In 92 stores within FamilyMart's four major markets, it will begin to offer environmentally friendly straws. This month, it will begin to serve its Let's Café beverages with a sippable lid and will no longer offer straws with its cold drinks.

7-Eleven is planning on introducing straws made out of more environmentally friendly materials, such as stainless steel and biodegradable bamboo fiber straws. FamilyMart is also introducing natural bamboo fiber straws which can be cleaned and reused.