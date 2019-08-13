Taipei (CNA) Two Taiwan-based travel agencies said Monday that they will help customers rebook their flight schedules and hotel accommodation following a major protest that paralyzed air traffic at Hong Kong International Airport.



According to Taipei-based Cola Tour, 69 of their independent travelers who are currently on flight and hotel package deals in Hong Kong have been affected by the airport shutdown.



The travel agency said it will help them look for hotel accommodation and reschedule their flights back to Taiwan once the airport resumes service.



ezTravel, another major travel agency, said it will help rebook flight schedules and provide all other necessary assistance to their customers.



The number of people affected by the airport shutdown had yet to be determined, it said.



Air traffic between Taiwan and Hong Kong was paralyzed after thousands of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters flooded Hong Kong's airport Monday afternoon, leading to the suspension of all remaining flights into Tuesday morning.