TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a heavy rain advisory in 11 counties and cities in western and southern Taiwan this morning (Aug. 13) as nearly 280 mm of rain fell in Tainan overnight.

Thunderstorms began late last night in Tainan. Although the rain was intermittent, it was intense at times.

This morning, flooding broke out in some areas of the city. In response, the Tainan City Government has immediately canceled work and classes for today.



Flooding in Tainan. (CNA photo)

At 5:25 a.m. this morning, the CWB issued an extremely heavy rain advisory for Changhua County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, and Pingtung County. It has also issued a heavy rain advisory for Miaoli County, Taichung City, Nantou County, and Taitung County.

Overnight, heavy rain was accompanied by crashing thunder, disrupting sleep for many residents in Tainan. By 3 a.m., rain had begun to accumulate in some low-lying areas, including the culvert at Yongda Road and Kunda Road in the city's Yongkang District, which became impassable to traffic.

By 6 a.m., water deep enough to submerge an adult was spotted at the intersection of Kunda Road and Dawan Road in front of Kun Shan University, reported CNA. A snack shop owner told CNA that flooding started to occur at 3 a.m., and although he had closed his waterproof gate, water still managed to pour into the store, so he had to use pumps and buckets to get the water out.



Flooding in Tainan. (CNA photo)

Over the past 24 hours, Tainan has borne the brunt of the wet weather with 279.0 mm of rain recorded in Tainan City's Rende District, followed by 260.5 mm in Guiren District, 241.0 mm in Yungkang District, and 222.5 mm in Guanmiao District, according to the CWB. Meanwhile, in Pingtung County's Chunri Township, the Lili weather station recorded 220 mm of rain and the Dahanshan station saw 218 mm of rain over the past 24 hours.

The Tainan City Government Disaster Response Center announced a level 2 emergency at 5:30 a.m. this morning. At 6:30 a.m. this morning, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) announced that offices and classes would be canceled today as many roads had become impassable due to flooding.



Flooding in Tainan. (CNA photo)



Heavy rain in Kaohsiung. (CNA photo)